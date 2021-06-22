RIL AGM 2021: Reliance Reintroduces WhatsApp Chatbot to Streamline Viewer Queries

Reliance Industries has announced the return of its WhatsApp chatbot assistant ahead of its 44th annual general meeting, 2021. This year, the AGM is set to return in a virtual avatar for the second year running, and is expected to host a number of key announcements to catapult India to the forefront of consumer technology. Now, to help shareholders and general viewers alike get access to the most asked questions, as well as video explainers and documents to streamline user queries on the biggest announcements at RIL AGM 2021, the company has reintroduced its WhatsApp chatbot assistant, which will take care of most burning questions ahead of and during the RIL AGM 2021.

The chatbot can be reached out to by contacting the number +917977111111 on WhatsApp. The move is one of the most seamless ones, since it would allow users to get access to the most important announcements and information at RIL AGM 2021 directly through WhatsApp – the most widely used online communications app in India. The chatbot is free to use and very easy to operate, and can be used by all WhatsApp users across Android, iOS or even any desktop platform as well. The chatbot is adept to answer queries from over 3 crore shareholders of Reliance Industries, and uses technology built by Jio Haptik – the same service that helped the Indian government offer WhatsApp chatbot hotline services during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RIL AGM 2021 is expected to hold key answers to the future of connectivity in India. Reliance Jio, the nation’s biggest telecom operator, stands at the cusp of offering consumer grade 5G services in the immediate future, and as proven last year, stands at the helm of India’s technological and digital revolution. Through Reliance Jio and the various initiatives adopted by Jio Platforms, the company has led from the front in its endeavour to make India a nation with world class connectivity and facilities, with services that are adept and affordable for one and all. The introduction of the WhatsApp chatbot makes its services even more easily accessible for each and every shareholder of Reliance Industries, no matter which corner of the country they are in.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here