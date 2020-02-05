Robot Love: Indian Users Professed Their Love to Amazon Alexa Every One Minute in 2019

Amazon's Alexa speakers are among the more popular smart home products in India right now. With the ability of AI assistants to answer to user queries, and sometimes cough up rather quirky answers, it is no surprise that they are often subjected to a ridiculously wide variety of queries. None, incidentally, happen to have crossed the frequency of Indian users professing their love to the AI digital assistant in 2019 — once every minute, to be exact. A recent report by Amazon has revealed that Indian users stated "Alexa, I love you" once every minute, and even took things one step further by asking "Alexa, will you marry me?" once every two minutes, through 2019.

The only directed query that crossed this feat was the seeming concern shown by Indian users towards Alexa's health. According to the report, Indians asked "Alexa, how are you?" eight times every minute, while its Hindi equivalent of "Alexa, kaisi ho?" was asked three times a minute. The revelations are certainly quite interesting, but don't necessarily provide a data point from which a direct conclusion regarding Alexa's usefulness can be drawn. A more useful point of information, on this note, is Alexa being used for music — Alexa's Indian user base made at least 1,000 song requests through 2019, with Hanuman Chalisa (which was played four times every minute), Baby Shark and Lamberghini being the most requested tracks.

The report also reveals that Alexa apparently helped at least 1,000 users to cook every single day of the year, and narrated one story in Hindi to its users every minute as well. It was also asked to answer 50 factual questions each day, showing the utilitarian side of the usage of its search and result credentials. Curiously, the report also states that Indians asked Alexa to recreate animal sounds over 10 times every minute — a very specific (and rather amusing) data point, to say the least.

The most searched queries of 2019 for Amazon's Alexa reveals rather interesting insights for the digital assistant, showing that its usage is often seen as an entertainment device. This is somewhat expected, since smart home networks are still on the rise in India, and as a result, Alexa's greatest utility lies in assisting in tasks such as reading out podcasts, streaming recipes, and as seen in the results above, playing songs and answering to the million marriage proposals that it received through the year.

