English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robot That Can Harvest Ripe Produce Developed
The robot, named "Sweeper", picks methodically and accurately, said co-author Polina Kurtser from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba, Israel.
Robot That Can Harvest Ripe Produce Developed (Source: Reuters)
Loading...
Researchers have developed an advanced sweet pepper harvesting robot that is designed to operate in a single stem row cropping system, with non-clustered fruits and little leaf occlusion. The findings showed that by using a commercially available crop modified to mimic the required conditions, the robot harvests ripe fruits in 24 seconds with a success rate of 62 percent.
The robot, named "Sweeper", picks methodically and accurately, said co-author Polina Kurtser from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba, Israel. "When it is fully developed, it will enable harvesting 24/7, drastically reduce spoilage, cut labour costs and shield farmers from market fluctuations," Kurtser added. Based upon these latest results, the "Sweeper" consortium expects that a commercial sweet pepper harvesting robot will be available within four to five years, and that the technology could be adapted for harvesting other crops, the researchers said.
The robot was introduced last week at the Research Station for Vegetable Production at St. Katelijne Waver in Belgium. Robotic harvesting will revolutionise the economics of the agriculture industry and dramatically reduce food waste, the researchers said. The team spearheaded efforts to improve the robot's ability to detect ripe produce using computer vision, and has played a role in defining the specifications of the robot's hardware and software interfaces, focusing on supervisory control activities.
The team says that additional research is needed to increase the robot's work speed to reach a higher harvest success rate.
The robot, named "Sweeper", picks methodically and accurately, said co-author Polina Kurtser from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba, Israel. "When it is fully developed, it will enable harvesting 24/7, drastically reduce spoilage, cut labour costs and shield farmers from market fluctuations," Kurtser added. Based upon these latest results, the "Sweeper" consortium expects that a commercial sweet pepper harvesting robot will be available within four to five years, and that the technology could be adapted for harvesting other crops, the researchers said.
The robot was introduced last week at the Research Station for Vegetable Production at St. Katelijne Waver in Belgium. Robotic harvesting will revolutionise the economics of the agriculture industry and dramatically reduce food waste, the researchers said. The team spearheaded efforts to improve the robot's ability to detect ripe produce using computer vision, and has played a role in defining the specifications of the robot's hardware and software interfaces, focusing on supervisory control activities.
The team says that additional research is needed to increase the robot's work speed to reach a higher harvest success rate.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Style Look Book: Top Fashion Statements of The Week By Your Bollywood Divas
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...