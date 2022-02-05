Rockstar Confirms GTA VI Is In The Works; Here’s Recalling Grand Theft Auto Series, Red Dead, Max Payne And Other Popular Games

GTA fans finally have a reason to rejoice as Rockstar Games has confirmed that it is actively working on the next big Grand Theft Auto game release. While we are expecting the next version to be called GTA 6 or GTA VI, the publishers haven’t explicitly called the game GTA VI. They are officially mentioning it as “new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series” at present. So, do not be surprised to see Rockstar using a different nomenclature, considering we are entering into a new normal in life as we fight the pandemic. Also, the new GTA game will be releasing nearly after a decade.

Confirming the news, Rockstar Games announced on Twitter, “Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

After GTA V, which was launched in 2013, gamers expect some major updates with the new Grand Theft Auto release. Of course, it is too early to guess the official launch date of GTA VI, but the industry expects the game to launch not before late 2023 or mid-2024.

Rockstar hasn’t revealed any details officially about the new features of the game, storyline or where it will be set up.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5

As for news around the current Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar has announced that these will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platform on March 15.

Talking about new features, the publisher said, “Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more.”

If you are gaming on PS4 or Xbox One then you will be able to transfer both GTA V Story Mode progress and current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a one-time migration at launch, as per an official post.

Not to forget, there will be a new version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. “A new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will debut at launch — available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players — making it easier than ever before for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer,” said Rockstar Games.

The Grand Theft Auto Journey From 1997

GTA has a lot of versions and expansion packs but there are seven versions of its main series. This includes Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto 2, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V. If you count all these expansion packs then you would most likely have played 16 GTA games till now, including the online version.

The first GTA game came in 1997 while the one most popular ones– Vice City and San Andreas were launched in 2002 and 2004 respectively. The next big release was GTA IV in 2008 and the current version GTA V was launched in 2013.

GTA has evolved a lot in giving a real world role-playing experience where you can actually kill someone, rob people, enjoy personal moments, drive taxis, ambulances, fight the army and a lot more in the game casually even without playing missions. And you must have come across thousands of videos on YouTube providing tips to stop a train in the game. This is one of the key reasons for its popularity– the flexibility to go off the script. Of course, it’s not something that can be called family friendly.

Other popular games made by Rockstar Games: Red Dead, Max Payne, Midnight Club

If you are a 90s kid then you must have grown up playing games like Max Payne and Red Dead. Third-person shooter game Max Payne was released in 2001 in which a NYPD cop named Max Payne tries to take on the drug business after his wife and child were killed and he got framed.

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne was released quickly within a couple of years in which Max Payne rejoins the NYPD and uncovers the truth around the drug conspiracy. After nine years, Max Payne 3 was launched where he moves from New York to Brazil as a private security officer and tries to fight a high-profile kidnapping case. The game was also screened as a movie.

Another popular game published by Rockstar Games is Red Dead Revolver, which was launched in 2004. The game set in the landscape of 1880 takes gamers through the story of the Old West with Red Harlow, a bounty hunter, set to avenge the killing of his parents. After 6 years, Red Dead Redemption was launched followed by Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

Arcade racing game Midnight Club became popular after it launched on Windows in 2003. The game had seven versions and it later became one of the most popular games on consoles like Playstation and XBox later.

