Roposo Expects 1 Crore New Users to Join Within One Day of TikTok Ban | Exclusive

Roposo, the video-first Indian social media platform, expects to see close to 1 crore new users join its platform by today itself, just one day after the government of India announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, of which TikTok was one. Speaking to News18, Mayank Bhangadia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Roposo, says, “Since morning we are witnessing a massive growth in traffic, the nature of which we have not seen before. The surge began since last night, and we expect to ride this wave to add close to 1 crore new users to Roposo by the end of the day.”

Roposo, which has 65 million users on its platform, has reportedly received a significant boost as a result of the ban on Chinese short video social media platforms, such as TikTok, Likee, Bigo Live, Vigo Video and Helo. Bhangadia says that one of the key reasons behind this growth spurt are local content creators. He says, “Over the past four years, we have built our platform from the ground-up keeping content creators at the centre. We have over 30 channels or topics where original content creators publish their work.”

Bhangadia also claims that Roposo offers the best revenue model for content creators in India, in terms of social video apps. “We don’t just reward our top content creators – our model is such that even smaller creators can earn well, given the visibility that they get on our platform. Post the ban, more creators are joining our platform, and they are encouraging their followers to also join them on our platform, which is boosting our numbers,” he says.



Roposo presently has over 65 million users on its platform, with monthly active users count of over 25 million. Bhangadia says that its reach is actually much higher thanks to its parent company, Glance, which is owned by Indian startup, InMobi. “Glance has a daily user base of over 100 million active users, and Roposo’s content is fed into the Glance lock screens. As a result, our reach is over 125 million active users every day,” he adds.

Going forward, Bhangadia says that he expects these numbers to change rapidly in the coming days. He expects this surge to continue in the coming days, as more users would likely look for alternate platforms to post their content on.

Roposo will be competing against other Indian social media platforms such as Chingari, and the more established ShareChat. While the former has been posting numbers such as over 1 million video views by its users in 30 minutes, ShareChat presently has over 60 million monthly active users on its platform, making it the biggest Indian social media platform out there right now.