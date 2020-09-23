Rs 53,02,800: The Most Expensive Thing On The Apple India Online Store Is A Super Configured Mac Pro

The Apple India online store is now Live and chances are, you may be browsing the store and eyeing a new Apple iPhone or a new MacBook, iPad or even an iPad Pro, perhaps one of the AirPods or the AirPods Pro or maybe go the whole hog with the new Apple iMac 27-inch update for the year with some upgraded adding to the coolness factor. However, that wouldn’t exactly be the whole hog. Because if you are rich enough, you would want to buy this (or would have probably ordered already)—the completely spec-ed up Apple Mac Pro, that costs a whopping Rs 53,02,800 with all the hardware upgrades added to the cart. And the best part—it ships in a maximum of 2 weeks. Apple offers the Mac Configure to Option in India now, for all MacBook, iMac and Mac computing devices.

The Apple Mac Pro is the most powerful Mac computing device ever. The goodness starts from the very first time you lay your eyes on it. The Mac Pro has a stainless-steel space frame with an aluminium housing that lifts off allowing you to access the components for upgrades as well. The processing power comes from a variety of processors that you can choose from, up to an Intel Xeon W processor with 28-cores. That is where the aforementioned case also plays a role in keeping this machine cool—there is a massive heat sink with heat pipes that move the heat away from the processor and disperses it in the aluminium fin stacks. There are three axial fans too. Considering the Apple Mac Pro is meant for the use cases where specification upgrades may be necessary, there are a lot of options available at the time of buying the machine itself.

Not that we have the money (but in case you do, you may consider this), we still set about picking the highest spec Apple Mac Pro and further configured it to the very limit. And we mention the word limit in the most serious possible way. We picked the Rack variant of the Mac Pro which is priced at Rs 5,49,900 while the Tower style option with everything else being consistent, costs Rs 4,99,900. By default, this ships with the 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor along with 32GB memory, Radeon Pro 580X graphics with 8GB of GDDR5 memory and a 256GB SSD storage. Powerful enough. Yes, for most of us, this would be the computing device for a lifetime. For some, there is still room for more power.

The processor upgrades for the Apple Mac Pro include the 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W processor (Rs 1,00,000 more), the 3 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W processor (Rs 2,00,000 more), the 2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W processor (Rs 6,00,000 more) and at the very top of the ladder, the 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor (Rs 7,00,000 more). The RAM/memory upgrade options include upgrading from the default 32GB DDR4 ECC memory, anywhere between 48GB memory all the way up to 1.5TB of memory. We of course went for 1.5TB of memory, which cost an additional Rs 10,00,000. Cannot compromise on graphic either, can we? Really, one is not enough so you must go for the Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB HBM2 memory that costs Rs 10,80,000 more. Storage also had to be upgraded to the maximum available option which is an 8TB SSD that costs Rs 2,60,000 more. With everything in the cart, the checkout amount works out to a cool Rs 53,02,800 only. And what you get for an outlay that could buy you a nice apartment in most Indian cities, is a computer that has no parallels in terms of performance.

Apple offers the Mac Configure to Option in India now, for all MacBook, iMac and Mac computing devices. The ability to upgrade certain specifications of a MacBook or a Mac or an iMac was available in many countries till now, and earlier this year, Apple had rolled this out for users in India as well via select offline retailers. You could select the Mac computing device you wanted, pick upgrades including the processor, RAM or storage for instance, and it’ll be configured according what you’ve specified and shipped to you. Anyone purchasing an iMac 25-inch, iMac 27-inch, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 or the MacBook Pro 16 will also be able to take advantage of the Configure to Order option on the Apple India online store, which will allow you to pick and add upgrades for specifications such as processor, RAM, storage and graphics. The price for each upgrade may be different based on which Mac you want to configure.