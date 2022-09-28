Rugged Apple Watch Ultra Is Costly And Not Easy To Repair: Here’s Why

Apple launched the rugged Apple Watch Ultra at the iPhone 14 event earlier this month. Most people were amazed at the capabilities of the Watch, which does come at a hefty price, but now people will also be cautious about its reparability after the new developments this week.

iFixit recently lauded Apple for making the iPhone 14 easy to repair with a score of 7 out of 10 thanks to the redesigned internals. But you can’t say the same for the Watch Ultra, and we can’t really fault Apple for this situation.

As you might be aware, Apple has made the Watch Ultra capable of being used by scuba divers, which gives it water resistance of up to 100mm and most of us will agree that the company had no choice but to make it leakproof at the design stage of the Watch Ultra.

So, in many ways, Apple is facing these questions for making the Watch Ultra rugged to an extent that its reparability score goes down. Add to that, you have the battery unit on the Watch Ultra that can be taken out after you remove the display.

In this case, the Watch Ultra with its flat screen poses more issues as removing the display will most likely break the unit. And any damage on the Apple Watch Ultra will cost you upwards of $100 (Rs 8,100 approx) if the user does not have an AppleCare+ plan.

Apple Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 89,900 in India and you only have one variant of this Apple Watch. This premium variant has support for satellite connectivity, and apart from that, it is made to last in any condition. The ruggedness of the Watch Ultra has already been demonstrated with the durability tests this month, wherein the screen of the Watch Ultra is able to withstand multiple blows of a hammer before breaking into pieces.

