Running A PC With Old CPU? Windows 11 May Still Work On It With Updated Requirements

Microsoft announced the next generation of Windows, Windows 11 earlier this year. Windows 11, naturally has a set of system requirements that a user’s PC needs to meet in order to install Windows 11 on their system. Now, Microsoft has confirmed some changes in the CPU requirements for Windows 11. Mac support for Windows 11, however, still remains unclear. Microsoft has set three main requirements for a PC to successfully run Windows 11. These are - a 64-bit 1GHz processor or faster, at least 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The computer also needs a DirectX 12 compatible graphics are and support for TPM 2.0.

The change that Microsoft announced last night is related to the CPU requirement. Initially, Microsoft had said that only processors introduced after 2017 could run Windows 11, which may have upset multiple users who still have PCs with older but still capable processors. Microsoft has now said that Windows 11 will still be released with the same recommendations, but won’t require a compatible CPU for the update. This means that anyone can try to install Windows 11 on any PC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of free storage, but it is not guaranteed to work.

For Mac users, the support for Windows 11 remains unclear. This is mainly because of Windows 11’s Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirement. TPM 2.0 is a security layer built into the computer’s logic board or firmware. Apple has never offered TPM support for any Mac computer, so there is a chance that Windows 11 may never run on a Mac.

Despite this, several enthusiastic users online have figured out how to run Windows 11 on a Mac by modifying some system files to bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement. This workaround, however, has a possibility of being taken down by Microsoft.

