Running Older macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina? Here's Why You Need To Update Your Systems ASAP

Apple’s older software versions for Mac computers macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina are getting new updates following the release of macOS Monterey 12.2.1. The new update for older macOS versions brings an important fix for a security flaw in macOS Catalina and Big Sur. Apple has not revealed what specific issue the update is fixing but it is said to improve the security in macOS. These two security updates are recommended for all users of macOS Catalina and macOS Big Sur.

According to the information shared by the Cupertino-based giant, the update for macOS Big Sur has version 11.6.4 and macOS Catalina update comes as firmware version 2022-002. There are no vulnerabilities and exposure details for either of the two updates, but they come a few days after Apple released security updates for Safari 15.3 in macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina recently.

More recently, Apple released a macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update that also fixed a major WebKit security flaw. The vulnerability could have allowed an attacker to process maliciously crafted content on the Web in order to arbitrarily execute code on a user’s computer. Apple said in the macOS Monterey update that the security flaw may have been actively exploited and recommended users to install the update as soon as possible.

There are other fixes that come with macOS Monterey update. These include a fix for a bug that caused battery drain in sleep mode on older MacBook models that were powered by Intel processors. Apple says that the battery drain issue is caused when a Mac is connected to Bluetooth peripherals. Users reported a battery drain issue even after updating to macOS Monterey 12.2, which the company says will be fixed with macOS Monterey 12.3 update, according to reports.

