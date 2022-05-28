Russia Opens Cases Against Google, Other Foreign Tech Over Data Storage

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc’s Google and six other foreign technology companies for alleged violations of personal data legislation.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia fined Google 3 million roubles ($46,540) last year for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory, and on Friday said it had opened a new case over what it called Google’s repeated failure to comply with Russian legislation.

Google, which declined to comment, could be fined between 6-18 million roubles, Roskomnadzor said.

The regulator also said it had opened cases against six other companies – Airbnb, Pinterest, Likeme, Twitch, Apple and United Parcel Service – for alleged first-time offences carrying a potential fine of 1-6 million roubles.

Likeme could not be reached, while the other five companies had no immediate comment.

