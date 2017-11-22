English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia to Act Against Google if Sputnik, RT Get Lower Search Rankings: Official
The Russian government funds Sputnik and Russia Today, or RT. Both of the websites spread misinformation and published stories that were negative towards Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, U.S. intelligence agencies have said.
Russia to act against Google if Sputnik, RT get lower search rankings - official (photo for representation)
Loading...
The Kremlin will take action against Alphabet Inc's
Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today are placed lower in search results, the Interfax news service cited Russia's chief media regulator as saying on Tuesday. Alexander Zharov, head of media regulator Roskomnadzor, said his agency sent a letter to Google on Tuesday requesting clarification on comments Saturday by Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt about how the Russian websites would be treated in search, according to Interfax.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Selfie Smartphone of the Year: Nokia 8 or Oppo F3 Plus? Vote And Win
"We will receive an answer and understand what to do next," Interfax quoted Zharov as saying. "We hope our opinion will be heard, and we won't have to resort to more serious" retaliatory measures. Schmidt, speaking on stage at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to "those kinds of websites" as opposed to delisting them.
India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
The Russian government funds Sputnik and Russia Today, or RT. Both of the websites spread misinformation and published stories that were negative towards Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, U.S. intelligence agencies have said. "It's basically RT and Sputnik that are the two, and there's a whole bunch of coverage about what we're doing there," Schmidt said, according to a video of the talk posted on the event's Facebook page.
Google spokeswoman Andrea Faville said Schmidt was referring to ongoing efforts announced in April to demote search results that link to low quality, false and deliberately misleading content. The company said at the time it would work to highlight authoritative content. Google does not manually assign rankings to individual websites, Faville said, but analyses a website's attributes to automatically give it a position in results.
Russia's Zharov said he would monitor "how discriminating this measure will be in its practical embodiment," Sputnik reported Tuesday. "It is obvious that we will defend our media," he said. RT had received guaranteed ad revenue from YouTube until September when the Google unit removed it as a preferred partner. "We didn't see this a few years ago," Schmidt told the Halifax gathering about the propaganda. "We didn't realise this could be so pervasive".
Don't Miss: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Selfie Smartphone of the Year: Nokia 8 or Oppo F3 Plus? Vote And Win
"We will receive an answer and understand what to do next," Interfax quoted Zharov as saying. "We hope our opinion will be heard, and we won't have to resort to more serious" retaliatory measures. Schmidt, speaking on stage at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to "those kinds of websites" as opposed to delisting them.
India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
The Russian government funds Sputnik and Russia Today, or RT. Both of the websites spread misinformation and published stories that were negative towards Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, U.S. intelligence agencies have said. "It's basically RT and Sputnik that are the two, and there's a whole bunch of coverage about what we're doing there," Schmidt said, according to a video of the talk posted on the event's Facebook page.
Google spokeswoman Andrea Faville said Schmidt was referring to ongoing efforts announced in April to demote search results that link to low quality, false and deliberately misleading content. The company said at the time it would work to highlight authoritative content. Google does not manually assign rankings to individual websites, Faville said, but analyses a website's attributes to automatically give it a position in results.
Russia's Zharov said he would monitor "how discriminating this measure will be in its practical embodiment," Sputnik reported Tuesday. "It is obvious that we will defend our media," he said. RT had received guaranteed ad revenue from YouTube until September when the Google unit removed it as a preferred partner. "We didn't see this a few years ago," Schmidt told the Halifax gathering about the propaganda. "We didn't realise this could be so pervasive".
Don't Miss: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Here's Why Over 100 Whales Were Found Dead in One Week
-
Saturday 01 December , 2018
Kalmane Kamegowda: A Man On A Mission To Save Environment
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
MG Motor In India: Past, Present And Future
-
Thursday 29 November , 2018
2.0 Review: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar Fail To Meet The Hype
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Here's Why Over 100 Whales Were Found Dead in One Week
Saturday 01 December , 2018 Kalmane Kamegowda: A Man On A Mission To Save Environment
Saturday 24 November , 2018 MG Motor In India: Past, Present And Future
Thursday 29 November , 2018 2.0 Review: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar Fail To Meet The Hype
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harvard Professor Recommends Eating Only 6 French Fries Per Meal, Twitter Doesn't Agree
- New York Mag Article Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Global Scam Artist' for Marrying Nick Jonas
- Deepika Padukone First Woman to Reach Top 5 in Forbes India List of Richest Indians
- India vs Australia: Rohit and Ashwin Surprise Fans on The Streets of Adelaide Ahead of First Test
- Realme U1 Review: The Best Realme Smartphone Till Date, And That is Its Biggest Achievement
Photogallery
Loading...