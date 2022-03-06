Russia Ukraine War: Elon Musk Gets 'Personal Invite' from Ukraine President

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for activating Starlink satellite internet in the war-struck country. Parts of Ukraine have been affected, and communication channels are disrupted amid the war with Russia. In a video on Instagram, Ukraine President Zelenskyy can be seen in a video call with Musk where he’s thanking the billionaire for his services. The Ukraine President even goes forward and invites Musk to Ukraine once the war is over. Musk replies that he looks forward to “visiting" the country once the war is over.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy also shared a tweet where he thanked Elon Musk‘s SpaceX project Starlink for providing internet connectivity in Ukraine. Starlink aims to offer internet services directly via satellites instead of wired cables that most telcos rely on. In theory, Starlink internet can be activated in places where getting wired connections may seem almost impossible. President Zelenskyy said, “Talked to Elon Musk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war."

In February 2022, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, asked Musk to expand Starlink internet in Ukraine amid war with Russia. In a sharp tweet, Fedorov said that Musk aims to colonise Mars, while Russia invades Ukraine. Within 24 hours, Musk responded, saying that his Starlink services are activated in Ukraine.

Starlink has been picking up pace since last year, and the SpaceX operated venture currently has over 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth’s lower orbit. Starlink aims to add over 42,000 satellites in future. However, many are also demanding Musk to remove Russian channels from Starlink internet to curb the spread of misinformation. He recently responded, “Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist."

