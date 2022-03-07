CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia Ukraine War: Netflix Suspends Service in Russia
1-MIN READ

Russia Ukraine War: Netflix Suspends Service in Russia

Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia.

Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix had earlier said it had no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.

first published:March 07, 2022, 09:45 IST