Russia Ukraine War: Sony And Epson Suspend Operations In Russia, PlayStation Sales Halted

Japan-based companies, Sony and Epson are the latest to act amidst the Russia Ukraine war. Both the giants have withdrawn from the Russian market, putting further dent into businesses operating out of the region. Sony has halted sales of its popular PlayStation gaming consoles as well as its software in the country.

Sony’s decision also means people in Russia cannot buy the new racing game, Gran Turismo 7 (GT7)

PlayStation is the best-seller in the market, and stopping its sales would definitely come as a jolt to people in Russia. Suspending sales also affects the revenues for the Japan-based companies.

Epson has taken a similar decision, and in addition to that, Epson is suspending exports of its products to Russia as well as Belarus. The company has also pledged $1 million to the UNHCR to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Both these companies have joined in unison with other technology brands like Apple, Microsoft Google and more. Apple stopped selling its iPhones and Macs in Russia, as well as halted its business in the region, which is likely to hit its coffers by millions. Microsoft is offering technical and financial support in Ukraine, helping the country’s government to fight against cyber attacks.

Russia has been vocal against these economic sanctions imposed by various countries. It has banned access to platforms like Facebook, Twitter and even media groups like BBC. The country is also asking Russian citizens to ditch their iPhones and use the locally-made Ayya T1 smartphone instead.

People have been seen breaking their iPads on social media in Russia, showing the tension between the country and the rest of the world.

Amazon is another US-based company to take action in Russia. It has stopped taking new sign ups for its AWS cloud business coming from the region.

