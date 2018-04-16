Russian Court Blocks Telegram Messaging App

A Russian court has banned the popular Telegram messaging app after it refused to give the Federal Security Service (FSB) encryption keys that would grant access to user messaging data, the media reported on Saturday. Telegram, which has more than 200 million users worldwide, is especially popular with Russia's elite. Both opposition politicians and Kremlin officials use it to stay in touch, and self-described insiders publish anonymous leaks of varying reliability from inside the halls of power, the Guardian reported.