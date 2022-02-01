Russian Court Refuses to Impose Interim Measures Against Samsung in Patent Lawsuit

MOSCOW: A Russian court has refused to impose interim measures against Samsung Electronics while an intellectual property lawsuit with Switzerland-based company SQWIN SA is ongoing, court documents showed.

SQWIN SA had previously sought a legal ban for Samsung on importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia in an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system. But the ban did not came into effect as Samsung appealed it.

In a ruling dated Jan. 27, first reported by Russian media on Monday, the Moscow Arbitration Court dismissed a claim filed by SQWIN SA asking for the interim measures, which envisage the ban on Samsung’s 61 models, to be imposed.

SQWIN SA has claimed that Samsung Pay infringes on its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

The ruling said SQWIN SA had failed to show that Samsung had acted in bad faith.

Samsung and SQWIN SA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In an October ruling a Russian court listed 61 Samsung models the company was prohibited from importing and selling in Russia, citing the patent numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.