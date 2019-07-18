Russian Website Leaks Four HTC Wildfire Models, Makes Leaked Images Viral

After launching two successful HTC models, the HTC Wildfire and the Wildfire S back in 2010 and 2011 respectively, HTC is planning to bring back the Wildfire series, nearly nine years later. A Russian website has dropped hints about HTC’s speculated upcoming Wildfire leaks, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Wildfire E1, HTC Wildfire E Plus, and HTC Wildfire E.

The phones are said to support dual SIM capability with LTE connectivity, along with 3.5mm headphone jacks and fingerprint readers, although there is no information on the launch date or pricing for these phones.

The HTC Wildfire is expected to have a 6.2-inch screen, making it the largest phone in the Wildfire series. The phone also has 1,520x720px resolution, with 19:9 aspect ratio. Apart from the display specifications, the phone has MediaTek Helio P23 chipset, with 8x Cortex-A53 CPU, Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB built-in storage and 3,500mAh battery. Talking about the camera specifications, the phone has a notch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera, with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera around the back.

The next in line is HTC Wildfire E, with a 5.45-inch display having an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,440x720px screen resolution. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset, with 8x Cortex-A53 CPU, supporting 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. For photos and videos, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera on the top bezel, along with a 13-megapixel camera plus 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. The Wildfire E has a 3,000mAh battery.

Another HTC Wildfire model to be leaked is HTC Wildfire E Plus, with a screen size of 5.99-inch with a 1,440x720px resolution. Making it a bit different from HTC Wildfire E, the phone has an Helio A22 chipset with a quad-core A53 CPU, accompanied by 2GB+32GB storage. The camera setting is same as Wildfire E, with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel on the back and 5-megapixel at the front. The battery capacity also remains at 3,000mAh.

The last leaked member in the HTC Wildfire family is HTC Wildfire E1, with a 6.1-inch panel and 1,560x720px screen resolution. The phone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and uses the same Helio A22 chipset but with 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage. The battery capacity is 3,000mAh. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the back with 8-megapixel in the notch upfront.