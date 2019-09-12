Sachin Tendulkar Android Smartphone to Launch on May 3 Under Rs 15k

After the movie “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, the maestro will now launch his own Android smartphone called SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) Phone. The device is made and sold by IoT startup Smartron in which Tendulkar is a strategic investor. Like earlier smartphones, the SRT phone is also expected to be manufactured at one of Foxconn’s facilities.

It is the expected that the price of the Smartron SRT Phone will be under Rs 15,000 to attract consumers with a tight budget. Also, every Smartron SRT Phone will have an autograph of Tendulkar on the rear cover.

Recently, Moto India MD Amit Boni, one of the key faces behind the brand Moto’s revival in India, joined Smartron as the vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, he is responsible for the overall brand building and heading sales and marketing functions for Smartron.

Boni was instrumental in scaling Motorola Mobility's business, shaping the future of handset in the retail and e-commerce segment in India.

Ready for a surprise? We're excited & can’t wait to share it with you all. #srtphone is on its way on 3rd May'17, are you ready? #TwoOfAKind pic.twitter.com/mw5a2NYMHw — Smartron (@smartronindia) April 28, 2017

