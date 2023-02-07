CHANGE LANGUAGE
Safer Internet Day 2023: Browse Internet Safely and Securely with These Tips
Safer Internet Day 2023: Browse Internet Safely and Securely with These Tips

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 07:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Safe Internet Day 2023: Scouring the Internet is a common practice these days and most of us tend to ignore the risks it poses.

Safer Internet Day is marked annually to raise awareness about Internet safety and help people browse safely and securely around the globe

SAFER INTERNET DAY 2023: The Internet is the only place where you can get every kind of information on a plethora of subjects. It has made our life significantly convenient but at the same time exposed us to dangers of cyber crimes. Safer Internet Day is marked annually to raise awareness about Internet safety and help people browse safely and securely around the globe. This year, the day will be observed on February 7, Tuesday.

Scouring the Internet is a common practice these days and most of us tend to ignore the risks it poses. Today, everything has moved online be it banking services or university classes. Due to this, we are required to fill our crucial personal information on web portals. Being careless while using Internet can lead to financial loss, data leak or misuse of your private information. It is important to be extremely cautious.

To ensure Internet safety, below are some rules and tips you should follow.

  1. Antivirus
    Always keep antivirus software installed on your desktop, laptop, or mobile phone. It will scan the files when you download them and keep you safe from viruses and malwares that can steal your information.
  2. Use password protection
    Always keep your important documents password protected and consider using a strong password that cannot be guessed easily. Also, avoid saving passwords especially when you are using online bank services.
  3. Emails
    Do not open spam email or emails that are sent from suspicious email addresses. Such emails can contain computer viruses that can infect your computer and steal, leak or lock your personal data. Besides this, do not open or download attachments in spam emails.
  4. Secure network
    Make sure to connect to only a secured and trusted internet network to avoid putting your private data at risk of getting stolen. Use public WiFi only when necessary as it makes more you vulnerable to cyber crimes.
  5. Delete cookies
    When you browse the Internet and open a number of webpages, packets of information in the form of cookies get saved on your web browser. Sometimes these cookies can store your personal information for the purpose of auto-fill. Consider deleting these cookies especially when you have opened an unencrypted website.

