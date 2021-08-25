Safer With Google: Be Internet Awesome, Safety Centre in 8 Indian Languages Announced

2:15PM: The game and the programme will be available in English and Hindi, starting today. Google is also partnering with Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha to instil internet safety lessons among kids from the ground-up. And with that, it’s a wrap for today. See you next time!

2:10PM: Sapna Chadha, senior marketing director, Google India and SEA announces the launch of a safety education campaign targeted at first time internet users in India. She announces the launch of the Google Safety Centre in five Indian languages, with three more languages coming soon. The Centre will include the My Activity view to help users understand their actions, and act accordingly. She also announces ‘Be Internet Awesome’, a campaign to enable better internet awareness and digital usage habits among underage users.

2:07PM: Dave Kleidermacher, VP of engineering for Android privacy and security, now talks about Android’s privacy and security efforts. He begins with the privacy features of Android 12, which Google has already showcased at Google I/O 2021. He states that Google is actively expanding Play Support teams in India, to offer better support and help users resolve queries and scams. He also states that Google will back Indian developers to build for privacy and security features to be integrated into Android.

2:03PM: Google is now showcasing how so many people understand privacy and security, which isn’t entirely the most accurate representation of the on-ground reality. It also then uses these individuals to establish that the responsibility of privacy and safety is shared between the companies and the users, too. That is a more accurate representation of the ideal. Now, Sameer Samat, VP of product management for Android and Google Play, announces integrated privacy and security features for its upcoming JioPhone Next – in association with Reliance Jio.

1:55PM: Canegallo details how Google has taken steps such as enforcing Safe Search as defaults in services such as Google Search and YouTube, for minor users, to safeguard their internet usage. She further details how Google uses machine learning to better detect frauds to safeguard all users, and talks about (self regulated) policies on their tools and services. She underlines how open publishing of its policies helps users around the world to validate it, and therefore helps Google establish best practices for all, despite the diversity of users across India.

1:50PM: Sanjay Gupta, country head and VP, Google India now addresses the stream. He claims that Google is today an India-first company, with services built for over 600 million Indians online now serving the needs for global users, in various markets. “Google treats user data with utmost responsibility," says Gupta. He touches upon equality of internet access for all, acknowledging that users across India have “different levels of digital maturity". Now, Kristie Canegallo, VP of trust and safety at Google speaks to Debjani Ghosh, president of NASSCOM.

1:40PM: The event is underway, with Jose Covaco’s funny interlude giving way to an address on the openness and the foundation of the internet by Vint Cerf himself, one of the founding fathers of the internet. Cerf details the benefits and the risks of the internet, and why it’s critical to keep the internet safe and private. It is, in a way, also widely acknowledging that the internet is far from being a safe one for everyone right now.

Google is set to host a Google for India event in some time, dubbed Safer With Google, where the company may talk about its safety initiatives built for India. While the list of expectations is not known at the moment, rumours suggest that Google may unveil India specific safety and privacy features for popular platforms such as Chrome and Android. Given the ubiquitous presence of Android all across India, it is easy to think why Google would treat the Indian market with increasing importance. Alongside being a key market already, India also presents one of the biggest scopes of growth for Google.

With unique use cases for India, Google may announce a wide variety of safety features. These may include personal safety using Google’s geolocation and connectivity services. The company may also market privacy services tailored for India by offering its privacy services in vernacular Indian languages. Google has put considerable emphasis towards building its presence in India, and the latest Google for India event should stand testimony to the same. In its recent editions, Google has largely focused on promoting digital finance, vernacular communications and presented its technologies for sectors such as healthcare and agriculture.

For some quick background reading, here’s an overview of some of the global steps that Google has taken with Android and Chrome, ahead of the Safer With Google 2021 event.

