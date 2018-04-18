English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung 20-20 Carnival Sale: Discounts, Cashbacks And More on Samsung Smartphones on Amazon India
Samsung smartphones are available at a discounted price, along with cashbacks and no cost EMIs during the sale.
Samsung 20-20 Carnival has begun on Amazon India. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Samsung has announced its Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale on e-commerce platform Amazon. During the sale period, Samsung has put up special prices and exchange offers on its select smartphones. The Samsung 20-20 Carnival will take place from April 18 to April 21, 2018. In addition to the discounts and exchange offers, every day, 20 lucky customers purchasing Samsung smartphones during the Samsung 20-20 Carnival will receive Mumbai Indians official jersey each.
As for the discounts listed during the carnival, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ is being made available at a price of Rs 29,990. Similarly, Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB variant will be available at Rs 10,990 after a flat discount of Rs 2,000. Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB will also be available at a price of Rs 12,990 after a flat Rs 2,000 off. Customers will also get an additional Rs 1000 off on exchanging their old smartphone for Galaxy On7 Prime. Samsung’s Galaxy On7 Pro and On5 Pro will be available at special prices of Rs 6,990 and Rs 6,490 respectively.
“We are the Principal Sponsor of Mumbai Indians, and through our 20-20 carnival on Amazon, we wish to spread the excitement around IPL to cricket lovers across the country.” Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Samsung India, said.
Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India, said, “Samsung Carnival on Amazon.in has always resonated well with customers across the country. This cricketing season, they can not only enjoy great deals and offers on Samsung smartphones but also get a chance to grab their favourite Mumbai Indians’ official jersey.”
Along with the regular discounts being offered by Samsung India during the Samsung 20-20 Carnival, buyers can also avail several partner offers that include exchange offers and No cost EMIs. As for the exchange scheme, customers can exchange their existing mobile phones and get a corresponding value for their old devices. No cost EMI financing schemes are also available on select products with select Credit/Debit cards.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
