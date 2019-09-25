Samsung 43.7MP ISOCELL Slim GH Image Sensor For Phones Has Really Small Pixels
Samsung's new 43.7-megapixel ISOCELL Slim GH chip measures under 0.5mm and might be seen on phones early next year.
Samsung's new 43.7-megapixel ISOCELL Slim GH (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Samsung)
Samsung's new 43.7-megapixel ISOCELL Slim GH is an image sensor with pixels that measure in at just 0.7 micrometres. As smartphones get slimmer and camera performance expectations get higher, mobile tech manufacturers have no other option but to shrink the hardware responsible for creating high-quality photos and video. To address this necessity within the segment, on September 24 Samsung introduced a 0.7-micrometre-pixel image sensor: the 43.7MP ISOCELL Slim GH1. According to the company, this sensor has the "smallest" pixels in the industry and, despite the chip measuring in under 0.5mm, it has a resolution of 43.7MP in low-lighting environments, however, the GH1 becomes equivalent to a 1.4-micrometre-pixel image sensor, as smaller pixels take in less light.
Samsung #ISOCELL Slim GH1 offers 43.7 megapixels in an extremely compact package, ideal for slim full-display smartphoneshttps://t.co/gETi02rMeO— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) September 24, 2019
In terms of video performance, the GH1 can record 4K content without a significant loss in the field of view, the factor that is typically reduced as other image sensors reach higher resolutions. The chip also supports gyro-based electronic image stabilization and phase-detecting auto-focus. Samsung confirms that the ISOCELL Slim GH1 will go into mass production by the end of this year, which means that it will likely first be used in smartphones that will launch in early 2020.
