1-min read

Samsung' 55-Inch 'Frame TV' Launched in India Alongside 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV

'The Frame' would be exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting August 12 while the 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV is currently available on Flipkart.

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Samsung' 55-Inch 'Frame TV' Launched in India Alongside 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV
Samsung Frame Smart TV (Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
Samsung on Tuesday launched its online exclusive range of TVs, the 55-inch 'The Frame' and two variants of 'Smart 7-in-1', in India. 'The Frame' is priced at Rs 1,19,999 while the variants of Smart 7-in-1 start from Rs 22,500. "'The Frame' would be exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting August 12 while the 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV is currently available on Flipkart. The 40-inch 7-in-1 TV would be available on Amazon and Samsung Shop in August," the company said in a statement. 'The Frame' offers QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks, the company claimed.

It also has in-built motion and brightness sensors. When not being used as a TV, it moves into 'Art Mode' and displays digital pieces of art to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery. The new Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven ultra-smart innovations. They come with a content guide that shows and recommends content and pre-built video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.

