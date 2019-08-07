Samsung' 55-Inch 'Frame TV' Launched in India Alongside 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV

Samsung on Tuesday launched its online exclusive range of TVs, the 55-inch 'The Frame' and two variants of 'Smart 7-in-1', in India. 'The Frame' is priced at Rs 1,19,999 while the variants of Smart 7-in-1 start from Rs 22,500. "'The Frame' would be exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting August 12 while the 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV is currently available on Flipkart. The 40-inch 7-in-1 TV would be available on Amazon and Samsung Shop in August," the company said in a statement. 'The Frame' offers QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks, the company claimed.

It also has in-built motion and brightness sensors. When not being used as a TV, it moves into 'Art Mode' and displays digital pieces of art to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery. The new Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven ultra-smart innovations. They come with a content guide that shows and recommends content and pre-built video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.