Samsung 870 QVO SSD Launched in India Alongside T7 Portable SSD

Samsung has announced a new range internal SSD for consumers in India. The new 870 QVO comes as a successor for the 860 QVO series offering sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s. The new SSD comes with intelligent TurboWrite technology that allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. Compared to the previous-gen, this new version is said to offer 13-percent improved random read speed which enhances daily computing experience.

The 870 QVO features 9x layer V-NAND characteristics and an updated controller with an advanced ECC algorithm. Samsung claims an endurance up to 2,880 terabytes written (TBW), or a three-year limited warranty. This is essentially 30-percent higher than its previous version allowing it to reliably provide better performance continuously for a longer time. Notably, the QVO range sits under the more advanced EVO range, which is proven to be faster and more power-efficient. Having said that, the new 870 QVO should be more than enough for your everyday workflow and offers up to 8-terabytes of storage options.

The 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 19,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 74,999, respectively.

The company has also launched the new T7 Portable SSD. This is the external SSD drive that we reviewed earlier this year, but without the fingerprint security. The new T7 is the latest offering from Samsung building upon the previous generation T5.

It offers read and write speeds of 1,050MBps and 1,000MBps respectively. It can, however, only achieve peak speeds when used with an NVMe interface. This is a big jump from the T5 that offered 540MBps data transfer speeds. The SSD comes with a regular USB Type-C port with a USB 3.2 (Gen 2) standard with support for backward compatibility. There is also support for AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Unlike the T7 Touch, this one comes in various colour options including Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Gray.

Pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB storage options.