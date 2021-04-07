Samsung 8K QLED Y21 With MediaTek Processor Introduced as 'World's First' TV to Support Wi-Fi 6E

MediaTek and Samsung have come up with a new smart TV namely, Samsung 8K QLED Y21, that features the MediaTek MT7921AU processor to enable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The Taiwanese semiconductor company claims that the latest device is the world’s first TV model to support the next-gen Wi-Fi tech. First announced in January last year, the Wi-Fi 6E uses Bluetooth v5.2 and 6GHz spectrum to overcome the hurdles faced by Wi-Fi 6. The connectivity option on the new Samsung TV will allow customers to enjoy lag-free streaming and online gaming experience. Notably, the two tech giants had also collaborated last year to develop two Samsung 8K QLED Y20 models (Q950, Q900) that feature Wi-Fi 6. The 2020 models were touted as the first smart TVs to support the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Speaking over the latest development Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group said in a statement, “Consumers depend on fast, reliable connectivity, whether they are using their TV for streaming, gaming or following along with workouts… With our advanced connectivity technologies, including WiFi-6 support – integrated into Samsung‘s 8K TVs, we’re driving the premium smart TV segment forward globally." It also means that Samsung 8K QLED Y21 users would be seamlessly streaming audio and video from external accessories due to the latest Bluetooth 5.2.

MediaTek’s latest information comes ahead of Samsung’s official unveiling of the next-gen Samsung 8K QLED Y21 smart TV. We can expect the device to cost around Rs 15,15,200 which is the current price of the 85-inch Samsung Q950T 8K Smart QLED TV from last year. As the name suggests, the TV model will use a QLED panel that uses a ‘quantum dot’ filter to increase contrast and colour vibrancy. More details from the South Korean tech giant is expected in the coming weeks.

