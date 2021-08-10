Samsung reportedly posted an image of the unannounced Galaxy S21 FE on its Instagram earlier this week. The image now-deleted shows a design similar to the regular Galaxy S21 that debuted earlier this year. The screenshot of the Instagram post available on 91Mobiles does not highlight the moniker anywhere, but since the post is now deleted, it indicates that the phone isn’t Galaxy S21. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and it is expected to launch in select regions with Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It is also rumoured to debut in October and not at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

Earlier in July, a separate report tipped four (purple, black, white, and green) colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. In terms of design, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looked similar to the existing Galaxy S21 with the triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display. The rear camera module features a rectangular design and adopts the same colour as the back panel. The new report had added that the camera bump would not be thick as the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, and the back panel might retain a plastic build (polycarbonate) like the regular Galaxy S21.

Since it is an ‘FE (fan-edition),’ we can expect the phone to be a toned-down variant of the existing Galaxy S21 series, similar to the erstwhile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Regardless of the affordability, old and current reports speculate the phone would carry Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that powers the rest of the Galaxy S21 phones (select regions). It is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and at least 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly come with a 4,370mAh battery.

