Samsung Addresses Galaxy Home Release But No Launch Date As Yet

Samsung at its annual developer conference unveiled the Galaxy Home Mini, a follow up of its previous offering, the Galaxy Home. The company, however, did not reveal details about the launch or availability. According to a report, Samsung has announced a limited beta testing programme of both Samsung Galaxy Home as well as Samsung Home Mini.

In fact, the Galaxy Home smart speaker, which was announced last year by the South Korean company, has not launched for consumers till date. Samsung released a statement where the company has shed some light on both of its Bixby-powered smart speakers.

"The smart speaker plays an integral role in Samsung’s vision to make lives simpler and more convenient through the Internet of Things (IoT).” Samsung further said, "Through a beta test program for Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini, we have listened to valuable feedback from consumers and are now in the process of evaluating the results of the beta test. We will look forward to sharing more details on the product availability soon." As per speculations, the Galaxy Home Mini has already been available in South Korea for two months now as part of a beta testing programme. This signifies that the device is just improving ahead of its global launch which could be anytime soon.

