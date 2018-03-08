English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Aims to Tap Deeper Into Chinese Premium Market
The company said it has been joining forces with various Chinese firms including Baidu, Alibaba, Wechat, Mobike and Jingdong to provide optimised Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions to consumers.
Samsung Aims to Tap Deeper Into Chinese Premium Market (Image: Reuters)
Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it plans to take a larger slice of the Chinese smartphone market with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ by focusing on consumers seeking premium models. "Samsung has been growing as a truly localised Chinese company," Koh Dong-jin, Head of Samsung's IT and Mobile Communications Division, said during a showcase event in China.
Also Read: More Than Just A TV: Samsung Announces New 2018 QLED TV Lineup And More
He added that the firm will continue to make efforts to deliver new value to Chinese consumers and the country's economy. The company said it has been joining forces with various Chinese firms including Baidu, Alibaba, Wechat, Mobike and Jingdong to provide optimised Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions to consumers, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Also Read: Android P Developer Preview Shows Less User Interface Changes
Samsung claimed the Chinese-language edition of Bixby, its voice recognition platform, is popular among Chinese consumers. The platform also provides services in Korean and English. The company plans to start sales of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in China on March 16. The South Korean tech giant has been losing ground in the Chinese market due to local rivals that have launched competitively priced models.
The new camera maintains much of its predecessor's design, but its camera now has a variable aperture that can switch between F1.5 and F2.4. The addition improves the phone's overall user experience.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: More Than Just A TV: Samsung Announces New 2018 QLED TV Lineup And More
He added that the firm will continue to make efforts to deliver new value to Chinese consumers and the country's economy. The company said it has been joining forces with various Chinese firms including Baidu, Alibaba, Wechat, Mobike and Jingdong to provide optimised Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions to consumers, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Also Read: Android P Developer Preview Shows Less User Interface Changes
Samsung claimed the Chinese-language edition of Bixby, its voice recognition platform, is popular among Chinese consumers. The platform also provides services in Korean and English. The company plans to start sales of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in China on March 16. The South Korean tech giant has been losing ground in the Chinese market due to local rivals that have launched competitively priced models.
The new camera maintains much of its predecessor's design, but its camera now has a variable aperture that can switch between F1.5 and F2.4. The addition improves the phone's overall user experience.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hint at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks