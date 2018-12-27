English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung And Huawei Ready For Android Pie Rollout
In the wake of a discreet launch in the fall of 2018, which saw it installed on the Google Pixel range and a small number of new releases (OnePlus 6, Huawei Mate 20, among others), Android Pie is finally being brought to a wider market.
Samsung And Huawei Ready For Android Pie Rollout (photo for representation)
Samsung and Huawei, the world's two biggest sellers of Android phones, are preparing to switch their lineups to the latest version of Google's mobile phone operating system. Android 9.0 (aka Android Pie) will be available first on the Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro, and thereafter on other models. In the wake of a discreet launch in the fall of 2018, which saw it installed on the Google Pixel range and a small number of new releases (OnePlus 6, Huawei Mate 20, among others), Android Pie is finally being brought to a wider market.
Samsung is planning an update for its high-end handsets, which will be followed by a gradual rollout to other models. Starting in January, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will benefit from the new OS, to be followed by the Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8 and Note 9 in the first quarter of 2019. In the second quarter, the Korean manufacturer is planning to bring Pie to the Galaxy A7, A8 and A9, before making it available on the J3, J4, J6 and J7 later in the year.
For their part, Huawei and its subsidiary Honor have promised an early-2019 Pie update for several of their models: the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P20 and P20 Pro, and the Honor Play, 10 and View 10. Android users can check if Pie is available for their model by checking for updates in their phone settings. Samsung and Huawei models will also get new Experience and EMUI skins compatible with this latest version of Android.
The main new feature in Android Pie is a new gesture navigation system that enables users to easily switch between open applications. Android Pie also improves battery life on most smartphones using a more sophisticated analysis of user habits and behaviour.
