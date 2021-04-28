Samsung Android 11 Update Rolling Out to Galaxy M01, Tab A7 With One UI 3.1

The latest batch of Samsung Android 11 updates brings the much desired operating system upgrade to two key budget devices in India – the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy Tab A7. While the latest slew of Samsung devices to get Android 11 also includes the Galaxy A41 launched in 2020, the latter was largely targeted at European markets and not introduced in India. Therefore, the Samsung Android 11 update information will be largely relevant for users of the budget Galaxy M01 smartphone and the entry level tablet, Galaxy Tab A7, which were both launched in India last year.

Reported first by Samsung tracker Sammobile, the Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy M01 brings with itself a 1.4GB file size, including the new operating system features packed into a low power version of Samsung’s custom mobile interface – One UI 3.1 Core. The update also comes with the April 2021 security update from Google that will include key security patches for vulnerabilities worked on last month. The update is reportedly rolling out in Russia right now, but should get a wider rollout to include users in India soon enough.

As for the Galaxy Tab A7, the budget Samsung tablet gets the Android 11 update with the full version of Samsung’s One UI 3.1. However, it features only the March 2021 security update from Google, with the April update presumably left behind for telecom validation and testing reasons, and therefore will be due for a future date. This update is being rolled out in UK and Europe right now for the tablet’s LTE variant, and should also come for Indian users soon enough.

While the update schedules of Android devices have significantly improved over time, the above Samsung Android 11 updates come as the third developer preview of Android 12 has already been released, signifying an official Android 12 launch that’s only a few months away. Despite improvements, fragmentation issues such as these still persist in the Android world – albeit for devices that are lower down the pecking order for OEMs.

