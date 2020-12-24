Samsung Announces 8K Festival Sale With Up to Rs 3 Lakh Discounts on 8K QLED Smart TVs

South Korean Electronics giant Samsung is all set to conclude the year 2020 with exciting offers on its premium range of QLED 8K TV's. The company announced 'The 8K Festival' for buyers in India where it will sell its super-premium 8K QLED TVs at discounts of up to Rs 3,00,000 and with up to 20 percent cashback for potential buyers. The special offers on Samsung 8K QLED TVs will be available at all the leading consumer electronics retailers across the country from December 24 to December 31.

Samsung's 8K Festival sale starts today and will go on till the end of this year, i.e. December 31 2020. During the 8K Festival sale, customers will be able to avail discounts across the company's 8K QLED range of televisions. Discounts start at Rs 75,000 for the 65-inch model, Rs 2,00,000 for the 75-inch models, and up to Rs 3,00,000 off on 85-inch models. Additionally, buyers can also avail a cashback of up to 20 percent while purchasing an 8K QLED TV from Samsung till December 31. Samsung currently sells three 8K QLED TVs in India - the Q950T 8K Smart QLED TV, the Q800T 8K Smart TV, and the Q900R 8K Smart QLED TV. During the 8K Festival sale, the Q950T will start from Rs 8,49,990 as against the sticker price of Rs 12,99,900. The Q800T is being sold at Rs 9,99,990 as against its original price of Rs 15,99,900 for the 75-inch variant, and the Q900R is being sold at Rs 4,19,990 onwards as against the Rs 4,99,990 sticker price for the lowest size 65-inch variant.

Apart from the abovementioned offers, people buying a QLED 8K Samsung TV will also be able to avail EMI buying options, along with other offers like a 17.5 percent cashback of up to Rs 15,000 on ICICI Bank cards and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. Further, on purchasing an 8K QLED TV on Samsung's official website, buyers will get an assured 5 percent cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on using OlaMoney Postpaid+.

Samsung's deal comes amid a slew of other deals and discounts that several companies have announced for the ongoing holiday season. From gadgets to accessories, to games and software, all kinds of technology is available on sale somewhere or the other right now.