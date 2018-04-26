Samsung Announces 970 Pro And EVO SSDs Starting Rs. 10500

Global semiconductor leader Samsung Electronics on Wednesday introduced Samsung 970 PRO and EVO -- the third generation industry-leading consumer solid state drive (SSD) line-up -- in the Indian market. The new generation of SSDs is built for the community of gamers, videographers and VFX designers. The 970 EVO will come in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB[8] capacities and 970 PRO will be available in 512GB and 1TB capacities. The 970 PRO and EVO will be available for purchase worldwide starting May, starting at Rs 29,000 and Rs 10,500, respectively."The new line-up is aimed at consumers looking for ground breaking performance and high-power efficiency while processing massive volumes of data including 3D, 4K graphics work, high-end games and data analytics," said Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India. "These latest SSD offerings further reinforce our commitment towards bringing in meaningful innovations in the SSD space and drive growth of the overall memory industry for years to come," Jain added.The 970 series maximizes the potential of "NVMe" bandwidth, delivering unparalleled performance for processing large volumes of data, including 3D, 4K graphics work, high-end games and data analytics. The 970 PRO enables sequential read speed of up to 3,500 MB/s and sequential write speed of up to 2,700 MB/s. The EVO features sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and sequential write speed of up to 2,500 MB/s[2].The devices come with a five-year warranty or up to 1,200 terabytes written -- 50 percent higher than those provided for the previous generation. Samsung Electronics with 14.2 percent share surpassed Intel as the top vendor for the global semiconductor market in 2017 -- a feat that took 25 years to happen -- Gartner said earlier this week.The memory market surged nearly $50 billion to reach $130 billion in 2017 -- a 61.8 per cent increase from 2016. Samsung's memory revenue alone increased nearly $20 billion in 2017, moving the company into the top spot in 2017.