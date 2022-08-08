Samsung Announces Android 13-Based One UI 5, Beta Available In Select Regions: Here's What's New

Samsung on Sunday launched its Android 13-based One UI 5 open beta which will be available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra).

The One UI 5 update will bring new ways for users to customise their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of colour options for a more tailored look. The One UI 5 beta will first be available in the US, Germany, and South Korea, with releases in other regions planned over the coming months.

The new Samsung Android UI brings a range of new customisation, security, and accessibility features as part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to delivering the latest mobile experiences to as many users as possible, the company said. “We’re excited to offer early access to all the new customisable features that come with One UI 5 as part of an open beta and look forward to incorporating user feedback to develop a better and more meaningful experience for everyone,” said Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Head of Software Platform Team of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung.

Users now get up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more colour options for their home screens, icons and quick panels for a look and feel suited to their style. Users can further customise their home screens by stacking widgets of the same size on a single location, saving space and creating a cleaner, more organised look.

“One UI 5 streamlines the process to change sound and vibration settings with reorganised menus that provide easy access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities,” said Samsung.

For the first time, Galaxy users can also tailor their preferred language for their different apps. “Users can more seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that offers useful tips and tricks on how to use the various lenses, features and controls,” said the company.

With One UI 5, a new dashboard lets users view the security status of their phone, shows whether there are security issues and recommends ways to fix them.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here