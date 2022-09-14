Samsung Announces Big TV Festival Sale: Free S22 Ultra, Warranty And All Details

Samsung India has announced that it is bringing back its Big TV Festival sale for the Indian festival season. It extends the offer to premium, large-screen Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD TVs and The Freestyle projector will all be included at the country’s Samsung Big TV Festival, which will provide consumers with guaranteed freebies. The offer is available till October 31, 2022.

Free Galaxy S22 Ultra, A32 And More Offers on Purchase of Select TVs

Customers who buy the 98-inch Neo QLED TV will also get a complimentary Galaxy S22 Ultra worth INR 1,09,999, a five year warranty, and a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Plus, those who buy the 85″ and 75″ Neo QLED TVs, will still get the Galaxy S22 Ultra and a five-year warranty, albeit without the 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty.

Customers will receive a free Galaxy A32 worth INR 21,490 when they purchase a 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV/ an 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch Neo QLED TV / an 85-inch, 75-inch, QLED TV / a 75-inch and 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, or a 75-inch The Frame TV.

Customers will receive a Galaxy A03 worth INR 9,499 when they purchase a 65-inch The Frame TV or a 55-inch QLED TV.

Customers purchasing a 55-inch QLED TV or a 50-inch Neo QLED TV will also get a complimentary Samsung Slim Fit Cam, valued at INR 8,990.

During the sale time, the Freestyle projector will be bundled with a free Freestyle Battery Base worth INR 13,900 and a Freestyle Skin Cover worth 2,000.

Availibity and Bank Offers

These enticing offers will be accessible at all top retail outlets as well as Samsung’s official online shop, Samsung Shop. Along with these deals, Samsung is also providing easy EMIs starting at just INR 990 from major banks like ICICI, Kotak, and RBL, as well as an additional cashback of up to Rs20,000.

According to Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP of Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, customers are very interested in Samsung large screen TVs since they not only provide an extremely immersive viewing experience but also significantly raise the aesthetic factor of their living rooms.

