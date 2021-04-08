Samsung Announces Cashback Offer and Benefits on Galaxy S21 Plus, HDFC Bank Card Users Get Advantage

Samsung has announced new offers and benefits on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus that was launched alongside the regular Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra earlier this year. The South Korean company says that customers can avail of an instant cashback offer worth Rs 7,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on EMI transactions. Notably, customers willing to upgrade from their old smartphone to the new Galaxy S21 Plus will be eligible for an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 7,000 as part of the Samsung Upgrade Program. The device is available in India for Rs 76,999 for the base 128GB storage option, and the 256GB option is available at Rs 80,999. Both storage models come with 8GB of RAM.

Moreover, customers looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 can avail the upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Alternatively, these devices also come with a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 respectively, with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with easy EMI options. Samsung is also providing Galaxy Watch Active 2 worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just INR 990 when they purchase Galaxy S21 Plus. The bundle offer brings down the effective retail price of the smartphone to Rs 69,999. All offers will be applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till April 30. Customers can enjoy the sale offers across the Samsung website, Exclusive Stores, other partner channels.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus sports a 6.7-inch Flat Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The India-variant carries the Exynos 2100 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Galaxy S21 Plus includes a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It carries a 4,800mAh battery that supports both fast wired and wireless charging.

