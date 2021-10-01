Samsung Announces Festive Offers on Galaxy Tablets: Deals on Tab S7+ and More

Samsung has announced special festive offers on its Galaxy Tablets across online platforms – the Samsung website, Amazon, Flipkart and select Samsung retail stores. As part of the festive deals, Galaxy tablets are available with bank offers and temporary price cuts, and the tech company notes these offers will roll out at midnight tonight, October 2. During this festive, customers can avail benefits on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7 and, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Bank offers worth up to Rs 10,000 are applicable on credit card full swipe and EMI and debit card EMI transactions for HDFC cardholders on Amazon and ICICI cardholders on Samsung, Flipkart and Samsung retail stores.

In addition to bank offers and cashback deals, customers can also enjoy ‘Bundle Offers,’ which makes them eligible to get up to Rs 10,000 off on keyboard cover. Customers can get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds at Rs 1,999 and Book Cover at Rs 999 using the Bundle Offer. Samsung has informed that the sale deals will be applicable for a month.

During the sale, the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will be available for Rs 54,999 (Wi-Fi variant) with an additional bank offer worth Rs 4,000. The LTE variant will receive a Rs 3,000 price cut to retail at Rs 76,999. On the other hand, the toned-down Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available starting at Rs 34,999 on Samsung, Amazon and select Samsung retail outlets. Both tablets feature a 12.4-inch display. Moving to Samsung, affordable Galaxy Tab A-series, the new Galaxy Tab A7 that comes with a 10.4-inch screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers will retail at Rs 14,499. The Wi-Fi version is available on Amazon, the Samsung website, and Flipkart. Several Samsung phones will also receive a temporary price cut at the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. Follow News18 Tech for all the latest sale-related updates.

