Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event For April 28: New Galaxy Book Laptops Coming?

South Korean giant Samsung has announced a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event for April 28, the company said in an invite. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube at 7:30PM IST, the company said. It is not known as to what product Samsung will launch, but the company is saying “The most powerful Galaxy is coming" in the teaser, indicating at a powerful device. While the teaser video shows a product silhouette that could be linked with a Samsung Galaxy Fold device, the South Korean giant releases its Galaxy Fold smartphones around the time of August. Reports are also suggesting that it is unlikely that Samsung will launch a smartphone, since the company has held two Unpacked events for smartphones in 2021 already.

The teaser video shared by Samsung also hints at a laptop design, as the box opens up like a laptop screen towards the end. Recently, there have also been reports about Samsung Galaxy Book laptops including Chromebook devices. Noted tipster Evan Blass also recently hinted that Samsung has plans to introduce new Galaxy laptops. The Galaxy Book laptops this year may be powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core processors. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are the two products that are being speculated to be announced during the April 28 event. Renders of both the laptops were shared by Evan Blass last month and the two laptops were spotted on a Korean certification website earlier this week.

Out of the two laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will be a conventional laptop, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be a 2-in-1 laptop with a touch sensitive display. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also tipped to come with S Pen support and the laptops are rumoured to be offered in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes.

