Samsung Announces New Exynos Chip Coming on January 12 2021, Exynos 2100 Incoming?

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced that it will unveil a new Exynos chip on January 12. Samsung made the announcement via the Samsung Exynos official Twitter handle, which was accompanied by a short teaser video. The video shared by Samsung does not reveal which Exynos chip the company will exactly launch, but it is being speculated that it will be the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. The January 12 launch date comes just two days before the rumoured launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The teaser shared by Samsung says, "Exynos is back" and is accompanied by a small clip that does not reveal anything about the upcoming SoC except that it will be unveiled on January 12. Reports are speculating that Samsung will launch the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset on January 12, since the speculated chipset has been at the center of several reports in the past couple of months. It is also being reported that the Exynos 2100 could be based on a 5nm architecture, just like the new Exynos 1080 SoC.

According to past reports, the Samsung Exynos 2100 is expected to feature a 1+3+4 core configuration with a high performance ARM X1 core clocked at up to 2.91GHz, three Cortex-A78s cores clocked at 2.81GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.21GHz. The GPU on the chip is expected to be a Mali-G78 and it is expected that Samsung will release the Galaxy S21 series smartphones with both the Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the region. Samsung will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series just two days after the Exynos 2100 release date, on January 14.