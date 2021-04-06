Samsung Announces New Offers on Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A31 Gets Price Cut: New Prices & Offers

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced new consumer offers on the recently-launched Galaxy A32 smartphone. The company has announced a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, where customers who want to exchange their old smartphone for a new Galaxy A32 can avail an upgrade voucher to get benefits worth Rs 3,000. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions, taking the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 to Rs 19,999, from its original Rs 21,999 pricetag. Consumers can also avail a cashback of Rs 1,500 if they pay using ZestMoney. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy A32 buyers can avail no-cost EMI offers with leading NBFC. Separately, Samsung has also announced a price cut of Rs 1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy A31.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with an Infinity-U screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A32, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is also a 20-megapixel front camera on the Samsung Galaxy A32. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that delivers up to 20 hours of video playback and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging. For the Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, customers will get Rs 3,000 benefits over and above the exchange value of the old smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A31, on the other hand, now costs Rs 16,999 after the Rs 1,000 discount. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and has a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

