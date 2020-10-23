Samsung Announces New Single-EMI Scheme for Multiple Product Purchases as Part of Festive Sale

Samsung India is preparing its retail stores across 1,000 cities in India for the festive season. The company aims to provide customers a safe and hassle-free shopping experience as they venture out to buy Samsung appliances. In order to make the festive purchasing more convenient, Samsung has also come up with a new financing scheme to its retail stores. Customers buying Samsung products from offline stores will be able to avail Samsung's My Samsung My Combo scheme, where users can purchase multiple products under one single monthly installment.

Samsung claims that the ability to purchase multiple products under one single EMI is an industry first easy finance option. The company said that EMI plans for purchasing multiple products go as low as Rs. 1,790 for two products, Rs. 2,490 for three products, and Rs. 3,390 for four products. The company, however, did not detail the exact plans and what all products are included in the scheme in its press release. Samsung has trained over 11,000 of its sales staff and has set up over 1,200 helplines in small towns to address any query buyers have on a Samsung product.

"We have designed industry first easy financing schemes to provide consumers with the utmost convenience and tailor their EMIs as per their requirements. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and help make their homes ready for the festive season,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung's Grand Diwali Fest sale is also live till October 27. The company has announced up to 60 percent off on smartphones, appliances, TVs, accessories, tablets, wearables, and more as part of its Grand Diwali Fest sale. Further, the company today also announced new offers on Samsung products on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.