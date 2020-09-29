Samsung Announces One UI 3.0 Public Beta for Galaxy S20 Series in South Korea

Samsung had first showcased its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 about two months ago. The company then started signing up users of the Galaxy S20 series for developer access to the beta version of One UI 3.0 last month. Now, it has announced that the company will release the public beta version of the One UI 3.0 for Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones. Samsung made the announcement through a post in the Samsung Members community forum for South Korea.

The post said that the Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta version is coming soon to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra in Korea. The post further said that users can sign up for the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Samsung will release the launch date and download link for the beta program via the app itself. While the beta program has only been revealed for South Korea right now, it is believed that the One UI 3.0 beta program will also be opened for users in US, India, and Germany. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the first smartphone series to get updated to Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Reports say that the Galaxy Note 20 series will be the next one to get the One UI 3.0 update.

One UI 3.0 will bring many Android 11 features, along with Samsung's own enhancements like improved gesture navigation, enhanced privacy, Samsung DeX, call screen customisation, new full-screen alerts layout, and more.