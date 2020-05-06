Samsung Announces Price Cut for Its Galaxy M21, A50 Models in India: See New Prices

Samsung has slashed the prices of two of its smartphones -- the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50 in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series respectively in India. The Galaxy M21 smartphone for the 64GB storage and 4GB RAM now starts at Rs 13,199 now after a price cut of Rs 1,023. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy M21 is now priced at Rs 15,499 after Rs 1,000 cut.

The Galaxy A50 of the 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 18,599 following a discount of Rs 2,471 while the higher-end Galaxy A50 of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a price of Rs 20, 561 after a steep discount of Rs 6,339. The South Korean smartphone giant had earlier hiked the price of the device in India following a revision in the Goods & Service Tax (GST) rate on mobile phones from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Samsung Galaxy M21, A50s Features, Specifications

Starting with The Galaxy M21, the device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED HD+ display and has a 6000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charging. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up with a 48-megapixel main camera with F2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 5MP depth camera as well. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel camera. The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Moreover, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock feature.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered bt Exynos 9610 processor. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging and also runs Samsung one UI based on Android 10. As far as the camera is concerned, the phone has a triple-camera setup at the back: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera. It also has a 32-megapixel camera on the front. While the new prices are listed on the Samsung India website, it is yet to be reflected either on Facebook or Amazon.in.



