Samsung Announces Virtual Event For MWC 2021; Will Unveil Vision For Future of Smartwatches

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 is set to begin on June 28 and will be held virtually. Ahead of the event, South Korean giant Samsung has announced that it will host its MWC 2021 presentation on June 28. While Samsung did not give us exact details on what to expect, it did tease the announcement of its new devices which could be a new smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet, if a teaser from Samsung is to be taken literally. While Samsung usually announces new products during its “Unpacked" events, the company could give us a glimpse on what to expect in these events over the year at MWC 2021. Samsung’s Galaxy MWC Virtual Event will take place on June 28 at 07:15PM CET (10:45PM IST). The virtual presentation will be streamed live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site.

Samsung teased its MWC 2021 virtual presentation on Monday, June 21. The teaser image comes with silhouettes of a smartwatch, a foldable phone, and a tablet. It also appears to showcase the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as well as a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution. Apart from the teaser, Samsung also said that it will unveil “a vision for the future of smartwatches" at the event that will provide “new experiences for users and new opportunities for developers." Samsung said that it plans to present the latest technology and innovation efforts that could be around the growing importance of “smart device security."

This suggests that we can expect something new in the wearable space (at least) by the South Korean giant. The announcements could include a new WearOS experience that may have a mix of what Google also recently announced at its Google I/O conference last month. We could also get our first look at the next version of Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung is currently rumoured to be working on its next generation of foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company is also scheduled to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 this year and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

