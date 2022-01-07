Samsung At CES 2022: Samsung Showcases Four Concept Screens For Fodable Laptops, Phones

South Korean giant Samsung has announced four new foldable display technologies at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, including three new screens that can feature in smartphones, and a display that could be used in a foldable laptop. Samsung, the company that is considered as a champion in the foldable display space has been making market-ready foldable phones since more than a couple of years now. The company has now revealed the Flex S, Flex G, Flex Slidable, and Flex Note panels during CES 2022. Out of these four, the Flex S, Flex G, and Flex Slidable panels are aimed at smartphones, while the Samsung Flex Note panel is said to make its way to keyboard-less foldable laptops.

Samsung has not revealed any plans to turn these concepts into real products as of now. The company unveiled the Flex Note, which is basically a single, continous display that folds into half to create a keyboard-less laptop. This will also give users the option to take advantage of the additional screen real estate when consuming media and other content, while having a touch-sensitive keyboard like a smartphone on the side.

The Samsung Flex G and Samsung Flex S concepts are named in the manner they unfold. This means that the Flex S comes with three separate panels that fold outward into a larger screen. The Samsung Flex S offers a much larger “unfolded" form factor with a compact design, but the two outward-facing panels can be prone to scratches. The Flex G also features three foldable panels which fold inward instead outwards.

The Samsung Flex Slidable, on the other hand, is an extending display that rolls out to reveal a larger form factor. This is similar to the Oppo X 2021 concept that we saw back in 2020 and the LG Rollable that was rumoured to be coming before the company pulled the trigger on its smartphones business. An “extendable" smartphone from Samsung has also been in the news since the past couple of years, and this may be our first look at the same.

