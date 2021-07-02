The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has won the Best Smartphone category at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. The annual GLOMO Awards recognise the hardware, software and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide. At the awards ceremony on June 30, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named ‘Best Smartphone’ of the past year, even though it launched in January this year. Along with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, other phones that were nominated include Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The MWC website notes that the panel selected smartphones based on physical design and innovation, performance and form factors, product usefulness in terms of functionality and features, price point and perceived value for money, and commercial success in global territories. It also considered the user experience and quality, environmental and sustainability credentials, and ongoing commitment to software upgrades.

Samsung also shared the development in a blog post and announced that the company is “honoured" to receive the GLOMO award. “As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe," said Stephanie Choi, Head of Marketing, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronic in the post. It is unclear which variant of the phone received the award as Samsung sells Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Galaxy S21 Ultra in select regions and an Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 Ultra in India, South Korea, and more.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It supports SPen for taking notes and 5G connectivity. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel sensor with OIS support. The camera setup also carries a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS support, and another 10-megapixel sensor with OIS support. One of the telephoto lenses supports 3x optical zoom, while the other one has 10x optical zoom. There is also a laser autofocus sensor for enhanced results. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 40-megapixel camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging. During our review, we had found the phone to be the “ultimate" Android phone, until Xiaomi released its Mi 11 Ultra.

