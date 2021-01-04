Samsung Big TV Days Sale Now Live in India, Cashback Deals Announced for QLED and 4K Crystal Models

The Samsung Big TV Days sale event is live in India, and the South Korean tech company is offering a bunch of deals on its smart TV models. The sale event includes offers such as EMI and cashback deals on 55-inch and above Samsung TVs across all partner and official Samsung offline stores. Customers should note that the sale event is only valid for offline channels and not available for online stores. The Samsung Big TV Days will conclude on January 31, the company said on Twitter.

During the sale event, customers can select Samsung 4K and 8K QLED TVs and Crystal ultra-HD (4K) TV models with up to 20 percent cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with EMI as low as Rs 1,990. Samsung says that consumers will get a Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 with 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. They will also receive a free Galaxy A31 smartphone worth Rs 18,999 with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

On the other hand, consumers purchasing 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TV models will receive Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800T worth Rs 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth Rs 99,990. However, this offer is available on select TV models, most likely with the top-end 4K and 8K resolution variants. The company adds that Samsung QLED TVs would come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty, and one-year additional warranty on panel, during the Big TV Days sale event.

All Samsung premium QLED and Crystal TV models come with slim bezels, voice assistant support, inbuilt Wi-Fi, and other adaptive features to enhance the viewing experience. Its QLED 8K TVs feature AI upscaling, Quantum processor, and quantum HDR to provide premium 8K experience. Its price ranges between Rs 10,49,990 to Rs 12,69,990 in India. Whereas, its Crystal 4K UHD TV models are relatively cheaper and come with features like multi-view, adaptive sound, tap view, screen mirroring, and more. Its price in the country starts at Rs 51,990.