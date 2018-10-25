Samsung Brand Ambassador Sued For $1.6 Million For Using iPhone X

Samsung Russia has sued its brand ambassador after she was spotted using an iPhone X during a TV interview. According to The Mirror, Ksenia Sobchak was spotted using an iPhone X during a television interview, and then attempting to hide the Apple iPhone under a piece of paper while the cameras were on. Ms Sobchak was in fact seen trying to hide the iPhone with a paper, but that was not enough to prevent Samsung from finding out. The phone manufacturer is now suing Sobchak for 108 million rubles, equivalent to $1.6 million USD at today's exchange rates.Ksenia Sobchak ran against Putin in the Russian presidential elections earlier this year but is widely believed to be the goddaughter of the Russian president. Notably, at the age of 36, she was the youngest Russian presidential candidate ever.Sources indicate that this is not the first time she has been caught using the iPhone. Apparently, the iPhone X is her personal phone and she prefers using it over the phone she’s been paid to use and endorse. Samsung suing Sobchak might only serve to further embarrass the company by bringing the story into the limelight. It will certainly be interesting to see how Sobchak responds to the suit and if Samsung will aggressively go after her.