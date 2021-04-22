Samsung Bringing Old Phones Back to Life With Galaxy Upcycling Programme, Now Use Them as IoT Devices

Samsung has announced the expansion of its Galaxy Upcycling programme to more countries that aims to reuse old Galaxy smartphones by converting them into a variety of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The company says that old Galaxy phones can be brought to life for miscellaneous usage via a simple software update. Samsung has rolled out the beta service for Galaxy Upcycling at Home in the US, the UK and Korea starting today. Old Galaxy phones running Android 9 and above (2018 onwards) can transform into smart home devices like a childcare monitor, a pet care solution, and other tools that meet individual lifestyle needs.

The South Korean tech giant had first announced the development at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in early January. Users can transform their old devices through SmartThings Labs, a feature within the SmartThings app - to function as light and sound sensors. Devices can be used as a light sensor to measure the brightness level of the room. Users can easily set the device to automatically turn on the lights or the TV through SmartThings if the room becomes darker than the preset standard of light. Moreover, old Samsung Galaxy smartphones can “more accurately" distinguish sounds in everyday surroundings, and users can choose to save certain sound recordings. The feature would work via an improved artificial intelligence (AI) solution.

Speaking over the development, Sung-Koo Kim, VP of the Sustainability Management Office at Samsung Electronics said Galaxy Upcycling at Home enables users to be mindful of the environment. “We are rethinking how we use existing resources, and we believe the key to upcycling is to enable solutions that transform old technology into something new by adding value. We are committed to integrating sustainable practices into our day-to-day lives, and through Galaxy Upcycling at Home, users can join our journey toward a more sustainable future," the senior executive said in a blog post.

The Samsung Galaxy Upcycling Programme solution is part of the company’s commitment to supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - a global blueprint for the world to achieve a more sustainable and prosperous future for all by 2030 through 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

