Samsung Brings A New Mouse That Runs Away When You Work A Lot: What It Means

Mouse is a big part of your daily work, especially if you work on a PC. Generally, the mouse is meant to help you achieve tasks at a quicker pace, but Samsung is trying something new, and unique. The product is in its concept stage, and Samsung has codenamed it Balance.

The company claims this mouse will take care of your work-life balance (hence the name). But how does the Balance mouse achieve this?

The company has shared a product video where you can see a guy working in the office for long hours. In fact, the person in the concept video is actually working overtime, something that the Balance mouse doesn’t appreciate. That’s not all, the Balance mouse has a unique mouse-like design with the ears in white colour, while the whole mouse gets a dual-tone finish. Samsung Balance Lab is behind the concept of this product.

So, what does the mouse do? It tries to run away from the person, just like a real mouse. The guy tries to catch hold of the mouse, but fails to do so, as the mouse breaks apart into different components, which makes the mouse useless for the person in the video. The video has been focused on the South Korean market, where people tend to work long hours, which is not ideal for a person’s work-life balance.

Samsung says that Balance is here to ensure that people do not miss the out-of-office life because of their dedication. The company claims the Balance mouse wants to fix the issue of overworking. Safe to say that the concept of the video is intriguing and unlikely to confine itself to South Korea, as most of you would admit that overworking is a global malaise.

Samsung has not shared the product details or even talked about if this mouse will be coming to other countries, and also, how much does it cost. But given the choice, would you consider buying a mouse that actually looks and behaves like a mouse? Well, we would be excited to try it out.

