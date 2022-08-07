Samsung Brings Android 13 To Its Flagship Phone: All Details

Android 13 version is slowing making its way to smartphones, and Samsung heads the queue by bringing the new Android version to its latest flagship device. The South Korean brand has become proactive with its software updates in the past few years, and this time as well, it is quick to start working on the new version called One UI 5.0.

This version is now coming to a host of Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S22 series in the form of a beta version. The company will be testing the new version with a host of beta testers in the coming weeks, to fix all the bugs and issues before preparing the package for a public release.

According to reports, the new version of the One UI is coming to select markets for now, and we expect more to be added in the coming weeks. Samsung has expanded the software support cycle for most of its devices that have been launched in the past year or so. Users now get an update for as long as 4 years and further support for security issues.

Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Version Features

The One UI 5.0 beta version gets a host of cosmetic changes to match that of the Android 13 version. The colour palette options have increased, giving users more choices. There are improvements with the widgets for Samsung phone users as well. The caller-ID box has also been redesigned with a send message button along with the receive/reject icons.

Android 13 is expected to be part of the phones launching from October onwards, with the Pixel 7 series likely to be the first device to get it out of the box. But looking at Samsung’s recent focus on software, it won’t be surprising to see the company offering its own public version of the One UI 5.1 around the same time.

Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Version: How to Get It

Samsung says that to test the beta version you need an unlocked version of the eligible Samsung Galaxy phones. If you tick all those boxes, head over to the Samsung Members app and see if the beta version is available for your region.

You have to enroll for the program quickly, as Samsung is likely to offer limited seats for the beta testing. The company will ask you to download the first beta version manually. You can do that by going to Settings – Software update – Download and Install.

Make sure to back up the data on your phone, and once the installation is completed, the phone will restart and give you Android 13 for testing.

